Blakell Europlacer reports record sales

Blakell Europlacer's UK distribution division has reported record figures for the first quarter of 2012 with sales exceeding 2.25 million GBP (2.73 million euro).

The company said part of the this figure includes the sale of 11 Europlacer iineo machines.



UK General Sales Manager Andy Jones commented, “We released news about the results during March before the end of the quarter. We knew that we had some good prospects that still had not placed orders, and we closed around £1million worth of equipment orders in March alone!”



The company said that customers during Q1 included both CEMs and OEMs and split evenly between new and existing clients. The sale of Europlacer iineo machines contributed to the majority of the quarter’s results, reflecting the growing market share of the most flexible pick-and-place machine currently available on the market.