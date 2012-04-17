ABB to invest in new facilities

ABB will invest around 50 million dollars to build new facilities in India to manufacture high-voltage products and transformers.

The facilities will be located in the western state of Gujarat and produce high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and PASS (plug and switch system) hybrid switchgear as well as dry-type and oil immersed distribution transformers. They are expected to be operational by the end of 2012.



“This decision supports our in country for country approach and our business philosophy to locate production facilities closer to markets,” said Bernhard Jucker, head of ABB’s Power Products division. “By expanding our extensive manufacturing footprint in India, we can provide customers with an extended offering as well as deliver fast and cost-effective solutions suited to local needs.”



The new transformer factory will manufacture vacuum cast coil dry-type transformers and oil immersed distribution transformers. It will help to bridge a gap in the present product offering in India and extend the distribution transformer range up to 10 megavolt amperes (MVA), 33 kilovolts (kV). It will also enable localization of vacuum cast coil dry-type transformers.