Aakash controversy heats up

Datawind has said are behind schedule on deliveries of the world's cheapest tabled, Aakash, following the break up of its vendor Quad Electronics.

Datawind ended the relationship with Quad Electronics in January, claiming the company violated its intellectual property rights, circumvented their relationship with IIT-Rajasthan, signed a direct MoU with them and then sold off their inventory in the open market.



Meanwhile, according to media reports, Quad Electronics claims it has not been paid by Datawind and has served notice to the company. Reports say that Quad will pursue court action if the issue is not resolved soon.



Source: The Times of India