Raven to realign Electronic Systems Division

Raven Industries will realign the assets and team members of its Electronic Systems Division, deploying them into the company's Aerostar and Applied Technology Divisions.

According to Dan Rykhus, President and CEO of Raven Industries, "The transition will result in more growth potential long-term and enhance our capacity to serve the needs of Electronic Systems Division's customers moving forward."



Aerostar will add contract electronics manufacturing services to its capabilities and Applied Technology will continue initiatives related to proprietary product lines.



The company estimates that approximately 75% of Electronic Systems sales will go to Aerostar, the restructuring will not have a substantial impact on employment, and no material one-time costs are anticipated.