Motorola to hire 150 in Poland

Motorola plans to create an additional 150 jobs as it moves into the expanded Krakow Special Economic Zone.

The zone will increase by 66.86 hectares according to local media reports. Motorola Business Solutions in Krakow develops products such as radios, RFID,industrial, notebooks and tablets, scanners, and network solutions.