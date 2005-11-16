Huawei Technologies Selects Agere Systems' TrueAdvantage(TM)

Agere Systems today announced that its TrueAdvantage(TM) Wireless Access Solution hardware and software wireless platform has been selected by Huawei Technologies, world leading

wireless access equipment provider.

Huawei is using Agere's platform in its converged, next-generation, multiservice, multiprotocol, wireless infrastructure equipment to be deployed around the world. Agere is demonstrating these wireless solutions during the 3G World Congress tradeshow in Hong Kong this week.



By adopting Agere Systems' APP300 network processor and LLP (Link Layer Processor) device, Huawei will build next generation wireless platforms that integrate Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) networks and Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This will enable wireless communications to enter a new era of better performance and higher reliability. Both companies will focus on

accelerating 2G/3G deployments worldwide.



Huawei has a strong commitment to rapidly deploy flexible, scalable software and hardware wireless platforms worldwide, its products support all current wireless standards and protocols. By mid 2005, Huawei has won 11 Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) business contracts and 10 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO business contracts. 3G solutions have been successfully applied in countries and regions such as the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand etc.



"Huawei has proven to be a major player in the global telecom equipment market, and an early adopter of leading technologies for its customers," said Carlos Garcia, vice president of marketing, Agere Systems' Telecommunications Division. "Agere and Huawei share a common vision of

delivering low cost and high performance services to the market. The same philosophy will allow us to achieve the common goal."



This win is another major success for Agere in a high growth segment. The number of worldwide mobile subscribers is expected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2005 at a CAGR of 11% through 2009. To capitalise on this market growth, many service providers and equipment manufacturers, like Huawei, are looking to unify their wireless platforms to converge 2/2.5/3G standards. Today the

number of 3G basestations represents about 28% of the worldwide total, but this is expected to balloon to 55% by 2009. With both the legacy 2G and emerging 3G deployments, multi-standard platforms are essential.



Huawei's selection of the Agere Systems' APP300 and LLP devices is a further evidence of the strong design win traction Agere is making in the wireless access space since announcing their wireless solution in April 2005.