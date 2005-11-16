Electronics Production | November 16, 2005
Huawei Technologies Selects Agere Systems' TrueAdvantage(TM)
Agere Systems today announced that its TrueAdvantage(TM) Wireless Access Solution hardware and software wireless platform has been selected by Huawei Technologies, world leading
wireless access equipment provider.
wireless access equipment provider.
Huawei is using Agere's platform in its converged, next-generation, multiservice, multiprotocol, wireless infrastructure equipment to be deployed around the world. Agere is demonstrating these wireless solutions during the 3G World Congress tradeshow in Hong Kong this week.
By adopting Agere Systems' APP300 network processor and LLP (Link Layer Processor) device, Huawei will build next generation wireless platforms that integrate Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) networks and Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This will enable wireless communications to enter a new era of better performance and higher reliability. Both companies will focus on
accelerating 2G/3G deployments worldwide.
Huawei has a strong commitment to rapidly deploy flexible, scalable software and hardware wireless platforms worldwide, its products support all current wireless standards and protocols. By mid 2005, Huawei has won 11 Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) business contracts and 10 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO business contracts. 3G solutions have been successfully applied in countries and regions such as the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand etc.
"Huawei has proven to be a major player in the global telecom equipment market, and an early adopter of leading technologies for its customers," said Carlos Garcia, vice president of marketing, Agere Systems' Telecommunications Division. "Agere and Huawei share a common vision of
delivering low cost and high performance services to the market. The same philosophy will allow us to achieve the common goal."
This win is another major success for Agere in a high growth segment. The number of worldwide mobile subscribers is expected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2005 at a CAGR of 11% through 2009. To capitalise on this market growth, many service providers and equipment manufacturers, like Huawei, are looking to unify their wireless platforms to converge 2/2.5/3G standards. Today the
number of 3G basestations represents about 28% of the worldwide total, but this is expected to balloon to 55% by 2009. With both the legacy 2G and emerging 3G deployments, multi-standard platforms are essential.
Huawei's selection of the Agere Systems' APP300 and LLP devices is a further evidence of the strong design win traction Agere is making in the wireless access space since announcing their wireless solution in April 2005.
By adopting Agere Systems' APP300 network processor and LLP (Link Layer Processor) device, Huawei will build next generation wireless platforms that integrate Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) networks and Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This will enable wireless communications to enter a new era of better performance and higher reliability. Both companies will focus on
accelerating 2G/3G deployments worldwide.
Huawei has a strong commitment to rapidly deploy flexible, scalable software and hardware wireless platforms worldwide, its products support all current wireless standards and protocols. By mid 2005, Huawei has won 11 Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) business contracts and 10 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO business contracts. 3G solutions have been successfully applied in countries and regions such as the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand etc.
"Huawei has proven to be a major player in the global telecom equipment market, and an early adopter of leading technologies for its customers," said Carlos Garcia, vice president of marketing, Agere Systems' Telecommunications Division. "Agere and Huawei share a common vision of
delivering low cost and high performance services to the market. The same philosophy will allow us to achieve the common goal."
This win is another major success for Agere in a high growth segment. The number of worldwide mobile subscribers is expected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2005 at a CAGR of 11% through 2009. To capitalise on this market growth, many service providers and equipment manufacturers, like Huawei, are looking to unify their wireless platforms to converge 2/2.5/3G standards. Today the
number of 3G basestations represents about 28% of the worldwide total, but this is expected to balloon to 55% by 2009. With both the legacy 2G and emerging 3G deployments, multi-standard platforms are essential.
Huawei's selection of the Agere Systems' APP300 and LLP devices is a further evidence of the strong design win traction Agere is making in the wireless access space since announcing their wireless solution in April 2005.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments