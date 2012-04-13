Explosion at GM lab injures five

Five people have been injured following an explosion at General Motors' battery systems lab in Michigan, USA.

One person has been seriously injured by the explosion at GM's Warren Technical Center in Warren, Mich., which also caused a small fire and damage to the facility. Fire crews were alerted of the explosion at around 8.45 a.m.



According to the local Fire Chief the explosion was caused by extreme testing on a prototype battery.



A report by the Wall Street Journal, quoting an unnamed GM source, said the lithium ion battery being tested was being developed for a new line of all-electric cars and was made by A123 Systems Inc. A123 Systems did not comment on the report, however last month the company announced it would replace battery packs made at its plant in Livonia, Mich, blaming a flaw that would caused the batteries to fail.



Source: Automotive news