ITT Exelis buys Applied Kilovolts

ITT Exelis has completed the acquisition of Applied Kilovolts Group Holdings, a provider of precision high voltage power supplies for medical, scientific, pharmaceutical and food safety instruments.

The company will become a part of the existing power solutions business area within the Exelis Geospatial Systems division.



Based in Sussex, England, Applied Kilovolts, which posted 2011 revenues of $13.2 million, produces critical components for global analytical instrumentation customers under the brand names Applied Kilovolts and

Brandenburg. Exelis will continue to market products under those brand names.



“The acquisition of Applied Kilovolts extends our technical capability, global presence and customer base,” said Ron Gordon, general manager of the Exelis power solutions business. “We believe this company and its employees are an excellent fit with the Exelis organization and will complement our current position as a technology leader and supplier to the commercial analytical instrumentation market.”