Cencorp differences led to CEO resignation

Mats Eriksson, Cencorp Corporations President and CEO, resigned from Cencorp earlier this month due to a difference of opinion with the Board of Directors.

A statement from the company, put out on April 4, said the differences concerned the development of the company.



Iikka Savisalo, Cencorps previous CFO, replaced Eriksson as the new President and CEO.



Seija Kurki will take over as the companys new CFO and will be also member of the management team of Cencorp.



The company has been “heavily unprofitable” according to the company, but an ongoing project related to renewable energy applications, as well as bigger production volumes of RFID antennas, will support the efforts to improve the companys profitability, said Hannu Savisalo, Chairman of the Board of Directors.