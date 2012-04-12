©mydata

Mydata claims strong UK sales

Mydata has achieved UK sales in excess of £1.5 million for the first quarter of 2012.

In a statement released today the company said they have had sold pick and place machines in Q1 to LPA-Excil Electronics, Briton EMS, Denis Ferranti, CB Technology, Protec and Tsien (UK) Ltd.



The company said it expects similar results in Q2, with the level of enquiries for the company’s products and services currently high, and a number of significant orders already in the pipeline.