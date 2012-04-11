BB Electronics invests in two machines

BB Electronics has invested in two new laser marking machines for the implemented component and process traceability project in Horsens and Suzhou.

The chosen model is the INSIGNUM 4000 with CO2 laser from ASYS group and the machines are including internal flip station options to be able to mark both sides of the PCBA in one operation.



BB Electronics said in a statement that it plans to have laser marking machines in all SMT lines and will invest further in the INSIGNUM 4000 machines as it moves towards the full scale implementation of component and process traceability.