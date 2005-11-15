Deal will boost MCP sales

www.seeurope.net reported that US has reached an agreement that will boost the sales of MCPs.

US has reached an agreement with the EU, Japan, Korea and Taiwan to eliminate tariffs on computer chips used in digital cameras, mobile handsets and Blackberry units.



This should according to US boost the global MCP sales since US accounts for more than half of the global sales of these components.



US has levied 2.6%, EU has levied 4% and Korea has levied 8% for import of this kind of components. From January the 1st these tariffs will be eliminated.