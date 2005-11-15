Infineon to sell DRAM business

According to EETimes the German semiconductor giant Infineon is on its way to sell out its DRAM assets.

Buyers named are the American rival Micron Technology Inc. and the Taiwan joint venture partner Nanya Technology Corp. According to EETimes the Taiwan company will acquire Infineons non US memory business and the American Micron will acquire Infineons DRAM business located in the U.S.