64 will be laid off at Scanfil's Sievi facility

The statutory employer-employee negotiations at Scanfil EMS Oy that started on 21 February 2012 have been completed.

The reason for the negotiations was the low profitability of the Sievi plant and the resulting need for adjusting and reorganising the unit’s operations in order to ensure the prerequisites for operating in a financially profitable way.



Based on the results of the negotiations, Scanfil EMS Oy’s Board of Directors has decided that a total of 64 workers and salaried employees will be made redundant. Terminations will be carried out until the end of May.