Mekoprint invests DKK 30 million

Mekoprint’s metal division at Fåborgvej in Aalborg, Denmark, Mekoprint A/S has invested DKK 30 million in automation and new technology.

"Our customers are medium-sized and large industrial conglomerates in Europe. Their demands for fast product development, high and consistent quality, flexible deliveries and not least competitive prises are high. With the new production lines we will have more processes under our own roof and can solve new types of assignments. At the same time, we will be able to produce very small product series just as efficiently as the large ones," says CEO Esben Kold, Mekoprint A/S.



The investment programme includes, among other things, a fully automatic production line producing punched, fiber laser cut, bent items. The line will be ”fed” directly from the inventory and after one non-stop, automated work-flow the finished products will emerge on the other end of the line. Moreover, an advanced fiber laser will be installed. The equipment is produced by the Italian Salvagnini and is the first of its kind in Northern Europe. The project also includes a robot production cell for fiber laser welding and a dispatch building with loading ramp for fast delivery of finished goods.



Mekoprint’s metal division, which had a turnover of DKK 95 in 2010/2011, is one of five divisions in the Mekoprint Group. The other four are located in Støvring. Last year, the net turnover of Mekoprint amounted to DKK 285 million resulting in a profit of DKK 20 before tax. 60 % of the production in the five divisions is exported.