APSM Systems establish plant in Mexico

APSM Systems has announced the expansion into Mexico by adding a new manufacturing plant in Guaymas, roughly 250 miles south of the Arizona/Mexico border.

The Guaymas plant will initially focus on producing high volume sheet metal assemblies and should be fully operational during the second quarter of 2006. According to EETimes the 27,000 square meter site will initially employ 100 workers.