©maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com General | April 03, 2012
Debate: 'Dodgy spot-suppliers hurt us all'
Niclas Larsson of Emporium Partners responds to an opinion piece by Olle Hultberg posted on Friday. He presents his thoughts on the market and the nature of spot suppliers' work.
(Note: This article has been translated from Swedish).
As a partner and Scandinavian sales manager in one of the leading so-called spot-suppliers, Emporium Partners, I feel compelled to answer the arguments Olle Hultberg wrote earlier on this page.
In a business environment where just-in-time deliveries, cash flow management and lean production are key words for most people in our industry, component allocations are more common and component manufacturers are living under the same guiding principles as part of a difficult market and ownership requirements. To then delete the word allocation, as Olle hopes, from the industry's vocabulary by focusing on the design is, I think, wishful thinking.
Very few players keep a large number of products in stock, because of the factors mentioned above. Ideally you hold no stocks at all. The competition is too tough to play with expensive and restrictive safety margins. To then claim that that spot-suppliers are buying up components for purely speculative purposes is strange. That argument is an old myth and completely untrue.
Unfortunately there are people in this industry that believe this illusion and it gives independent distributors a bad reputation. As spot providers we live with tough competition and obviously can not tie up capital that way. It's an unsustainable business model.
That we blackmail through our sales is also a strange argument. We are a vital part of today's supply chain. The smaller the error margins market participants play with, the more important is our role as problem solvers.
Emporium Partners, like all other players in the industry, focuses on giving our customers added value that increases both our clients and our own profitability, while maintaining a positive cash flow. It's the same difficult balancing act that most companies struggle with. Our added value in this industry is mainly to move components from where they are to where they are needed, at the right time. Both in high times and recessions.
In some allocation situations, this becomes more important and demand rises, leading to higher prices. The price structure has very little, if anything, to do with speculation. We also help our clients avoid tying up capital in stock through our advanced logistics services - a type of service that has garnered much interest in the current situation.
Something I believe both I and Mr Hultberg agree on is that extreme short-sightedness is detrimental to quality and creates unhealthy behavior. The focus for most companies is on price and profitability. If the solution is cost effective, it is interesting. Quality is taken for granted, blindly, and is never negotiable. Although, the problem of fake components originated from this same phenomenon. Customers want more for less. Dodgy spot-suppliers hurt us all but they did not create the problem.
Focusing on value added is the solution that I always read and is what Olle also argues for in his focus on design and delivery precision. I hope it turns out well and we as a spot-supplier can continue to assist in this endeavor.
Niclas Larson at Emporium Partners
As a partner and Scandinavian sales manager in one of the leading so-called spot-suppliers, Emporium Partners, I feel compelled to answer the arguments Olle Hultberg wrote earlier on this page.
In a business environment where just-in-time deliveries, cash flow management and lean production are key words for most people in our industry, component allocations are more common and component manufacturers are living under the same guiding principles as part of a difficult market and ownership requirements. To then delete the word allocation, as Olle hopes, from the industry's vocabulary by focusing on the design is, I think, wishful thinking.
About the Author: Niclas Larsson is co-owner of Emporium Partners, which has 50 employees, 6 offices and 3 warehouses. He has a master's degree in Economics and has worked in global component distribution for over 10 years.
© Emporium Partners
Very few players keep a large number of products in stock, because of the factors mentioned above. Ideally you hold no stocks at all. The competition is too tough to play with expensive and restrictive safety margins. To then claim that that spot-suppliers are buying up components for purely speculative purposes is strange. That argument is an old myth and completely untrue.
Unfortunately there are people in this industry that believe this illusion and it gives independent distributors a bad reputation. As spot providers we live with tough competition and obviously can not tie up capital that way. It's an unsustainable business model.
That we blackmail through our sales is also a strange argument. We are a vital part of today's supply chain. The smaller the error margins market participants play with, the more important is our role as problem solvers.
Emporium Partners, like all other players in the industry, focuses on giving our customers added value that increases both our clients and our own profitability, while maintaining a positive cash flow. It's the same difficult balancing act that most companies struggle with. Our added value in this industry is mainly to move components from where they are to where they are needed, at the right time. Both in high times and recessions.
>>Dodgy spot-suppliers hurt us all but they did not create the problem<<
In some allocation situations, this becomes more important and demand rises, leading to higher prices. The price structure has very little, if anything, to do with speculation. We also help our clients avoid tying up capital in stock through our advanced logistics services - a type of service that has garnered much interest in the current situation.
Something I believe both I and Mr Hultberg agree on is that extreme short-sightedness is detrimental to quality and creates unhealthy behavior. The focus for most companies is on price and profitability. If the solution is cost effective, it is interesting. Quality is taken for granted, blindly, and is never negotiable. Although, the problem of fake components originated from this same phenomenon. Customers want more for less. Dodgy spot-suppliers hurt us all but they did not create the problem.
Focusing on value added is the solution that I always read and is what Olle also argues for in his focus on design and delivery precision. I hope it turns out well and we as a spot-supplier can continue to assist in this endeavor.
Niclas Larson at Emporium Partners
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments