SPM appoints Australian and NZ distributor

Apt Group will be the official distributor for SPM in Australia and New Zealand.

Headquartered in Sydney, the apt Group provides a range of solutions for mechanical engineering and maintenance, covering industrial and commercial plant condition monitoring and preventive practices.



Commenting on the new partnership, Stefan Lindberg, MD of SPM Instrument, says: ”We are very happy to be collaborating with the apt Group. New and existing SPM customers across Australia and New Zealand will benefit from their expertise, technical competence and experience in the area of condition monitoring. Together, we can take advantage of the opportunities the region presents and extend the availability of our products and services to customers throughout the marketplace. We look forward to a long-standing and successful relationship with the apt Group.”