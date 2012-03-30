3CEMS completes clean room expansion

3CEMS has completed the expansion of its clean room facility at one of its plants in Southern China.

The clean room expands from 6000 square meters to 8000 square meters. “The expansion of our clean room facility improves our capability for the production of LCD for tablets, smart phone (sic) and more”, said Eric Kung, vice president of 3CEMS Group.



The cleanroom is based on the Danriver System and has the functionality to provide liquid crystal module (LCM) processes, with sizes from 1’ to 10’ of LCD.