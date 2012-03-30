©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Foxconn to reduce hours, requires thousands of extra workers

In response to a critical audit and mounting criticism over Foxconn's working conditions, the company announced that it will raise salaries and reduce overtime hours for workers.

Foxconn said it will comply with China's legal limits of 40 hours of work per week and 36 hours maximum overtime per month by July 2013. Foxconn said it will reduce working hours to 49 per week, including overtime, a move that will likely require thousands of extra workers.



An audit conducted by NGO, Fair Labor Association, found multiple instances of Foxconn violating Chinese law and industry codes, including illegal overtime for employees.



Salaries for workers would rise between 16 to 25 percent, the company said, bringing monthly salaries up to about $400 a month. Foxconn will also build new dormitories for workers.