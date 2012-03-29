©olgalis-dreamstime.com

PCB industry growing fastest in Taiwan

Taiwan's PCB industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the world according to Simon Chen, chairman of Taiwan Printed Circuit Association.

Chen made the comments at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that he estimates the industry to grow by 6.5 percent thanks to demand for smart phones, tablets and cloud computing.



Chen said that Taiwan surpassed Japan as the largest manufacturer of PCBs following earthquakes and floods in Japan and Thailand.



Source: Focus Taiwan