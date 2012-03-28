Nokia Lumia headed to China

Nokia announced today that the Nokia 800C will be launched in China this April.

"We're excited to introduce our first Lumia smartphone, the Nokia 800C, to this important market with our exclusive launch partner, China Telecom. Working closely together, we've created a compelling, locally relevant experience on the Nokia 800C especially tailored for people in China," said Stephen Elop, CEO of Nokia.



The partnership between China Telecom and Nokia extends beyond the Nokia 800C with the addition of Nokia's most affordable Lumia smartphone, the Nokia Lumia 610 also arriving in a CDMA variant to China Telecom's portfolio in Q2 2012. The Nokia 610C is targeted at a more youthful audience and provides a perfect introduction to Windows Phone with access to the same core signature experiences as the rest of the Lumia range in a package optimized for quality.