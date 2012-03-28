PartnerTech signs agreement with Safetykleen

Contract manufacturer PartnerTech AB and Safetykleen Ltd., signed a framework agreement for the development and manufacturing of products for Safetykleen Ltd.

The framework agreement runs over a period of three years with potential for extension. An initial order has been received for the new, environmentally friendly, Safetykleen Bio cleaning system with an estimated value of EUR 8.6 million over three years. Revenue is expected from the second quarter of 2012.



The order is handled by PartnerTech’s Customer Center in the UK and production will cover development services from the unit in Moss, Norway as well as deliveries of complete systems from the unit in Myslowice, Poland. The framework agreement will potentially cover further orders including the full scale of PartnerTech’s competences within electronics, mechanics, enclosures and system integration.



"This is a good example of PartnerTechs broad offer that covers both our development and production competences. It also demonstrates the advantage of our global structure where the local Customer Center can provide service close to the customer in combination with cost efficient production. We see a lot of potential in the CleanTech market area and we are very pleased to be working with such an innovative concept and a well-established company like SafetyKleen ", says PartnerTech President and CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.



“We are very excited to be working with PartnerTech and see this as the beginning of a very beneficial partnership”, quoted Safetykleen Group Operations Director Darren Hall.