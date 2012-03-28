element14 partners with PCB Assembly Express

Newark’s element14 partnered with PCB Assembly Express to provide its quick design and assembly prototyping services to North American customers.

“We understand how important it is for engineers to have reliable and efficient resources during the design process, especially in today’s fast-paced and competitive design environment,” said Agustin Araujo, CEO, PCB Assembly Express. “This partnership allows us to offer our services in one easy-to-access location on the Knode on element14, giving customers the resources they need through the entire assembly process, and most importantly, in a proficient way for them to complete their designs.”



“PCB prototyping is a critical part of the design flow, which is why we’re excited to integrate PCB Assembly Express’ services on the Knode on element14 to expand our design resources and offerings for engineers,” said David Shen, Chief Technology Officer, Premier Farnell. “We’re committed to finding the most reputable service providers and technologies to help engineers with every stage of the design cycle, minimizing risk and increasing productivity so they can stay focused on their final project.”