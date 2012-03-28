Digicom expands production capabilities

Digicom Electronics Inc has moved to a new and larger facility in Oakland, California, USA.

“Our move enables us to offer our customers greater manufacturing capacity as well as new services like our Diamond Track Advanced Cleaning that is especially effective for cleaning the most severe conditions and is a major approach to handle the short and long term challenges of harsh environments. We invite those with design ideas or manufacturing needs to visit our new facility," explained Mo Ohady, general manager, Digicom Electronics.