© Mydata

Siqura invests in two new Mydata machines

Siqura, a European manufacturer of high-end video surveillance products and systems, has installed a new SMT production line based exclusively on equipment from Mydata.

The new line comprises two pick-and-place machines that work in combination to maximise throughput and flexibility, plus board handling and conveying systems. Mydata has also provided Siqura with software that will enable the full potential of the new line for productivity and profit to be realised.



Siqura ordered two of Mydata's latest pick-and-place machines – a MY100LXe14 and an MY100LXe10 – configured to work together as a Mydata Synergy line offering 256 8mm feeder positions, plus 32 tray positions. The machines can also be used independently, should the need arise.



This configuration provides Siqura with the throughput capability and flexibility needed not only to meet its present day requirements, but also to continue to meet the its requirements as they grow and change well into the future.