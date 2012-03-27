Phoenix Contact to expand Polish plant

Phoenix Contact will begin conceptual work on the expansion of its plant in Nowym Tomyślu, Poland.

Work on a new development concept for the plant will begin this year. Plans included a new modern office building, the expansion of the manufacturing and assembly area and a high bay warehouse. Construction is planned for four phases and will be completed 2020.



The plant has been operating in Nowym Tomyślu since 1994 and employs over 1,500 people - one of the largest employers in the region .