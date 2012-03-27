PCB | March 27, 2012
Vulcan Flex Circuit buys Jeti
Vulcan Flex Circuit, a division of Vulcan Electric Company, announced on Firday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Jeti Testing of Nashua, USA.
Jeti is a PWB Industry service provider offering electrical testing of printed circuit boards (PCB) and flexible printed circuits (FPC).
"The addition of Jeti to our existing electrical test resources will provide us with expanded capacity and capabilities in line with our strategic growth plans," said Michael Quick, CEO of Vulcan Electric Company.
Al Wasserzug, Director of Corporate Development, said, "We will integrate Jeti nto our existing testing department, allowing us to continue offering the superior service commitment that Jeti is known for, as well as an expanded service offering that includes cable harness & assembly testing and Polar(TM) impedance testing."
Jeti Testing uses ATG and TTI Flying Probe and Grid Testers, offering conventional continuity and isolation testing at 10V to 500V on standard products as well as high density and fine pitch designs. Fixtureless testing, double-sided testing and fault repair are services available as well as Gerber-to-CAD-Net-List comparisons. Jeti is fully certified to DSCC (DLA) and CCR requirements.
