BB Electronics increases profits in difficult market

Danish EMS-provider BB Electronics has improved its EBITDA by 55 percent and maintained its turnover in 2011.

By maintaining its revenue and streamlining production, purchasing and sales efforts, Horsens-headquartered EMS-provider BB Electronics significantly improved performance compared to 2010. The result is the best in BB Electronics history. Profit after tax stood at DKK 29.9 million (EUR 3.9 million), compared to DKK 5 million (EUR 670'000) in 2010. Turnover stayed on the same level.



BB Electronics has over recent years initiated a number of efficiency projects in its production, purchase and sale organisations and the results of these are now visible. The EMS-provider expects - despite of challenging market conditions - to maintain the level of earnings in 2012.



- With the significant initiatives introduced in recent years, the company has positioned itself as a strong, financially sound partner that offers existing and new customers high quality, fast start-ups of new products, high delivery performance and flexibility, says Knud Andersen, CEO of BB Electronics A/S.