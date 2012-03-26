Saab wins waterways contract

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Dutch authority Rijkswaterstaat for the delivery of the AIS automatic identification system.

The system is designed to increase safety on the Dutch waterways. The contract is valued at over SEK 20 million (2.23 million euro) and includes a number of future options, such as a possibel expansion of the system. The implementation of the system will take place over 18 months.



The contract means that Saab will provide the complete technical system solution within the DIAMONIS project (Dutch Inland AIS Monitoring System). Saab has forged a partnership with the local company Tein Telecom, which will be responsible for implementing the project locally, providing 24/7 support and more. The delivery comprises approximately 40 AIS base stations, a network solution and a web-based presentation system.



"Saab is a market leader within the AIS domain and the system will increase safety significantly throughout the extensive Dutch inland waterways. Rijkswaterstaat is a highly competent authority that has produced a detailed specification for the project, meaning that our well-established system solution will be enhanced even further in terms of functionality and performance," says Lars Bergholtz, Managing Director for Saab TransponderTech AB.