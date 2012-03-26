©pinonsky-dreamstime.com

NSN and trade union reach deal for Germany

The plans, proposed by IG Metall, call for approximately 2,000 jobs to remain in Munich. Under the proposal, the St.-Martin-Strasse site, which currently hosts 3,600 employees, would be closed as initially planned.

Nokia Siemens Networks is prepared to accept the IG Metall proposal if a significant majority of the approximately 1,600 positions planned to be reduced in Munich agree to join an interim employment company before the end of April 2012. This new organization’s aim would be to provide support and training to employees for roles outside of Nokia Siemens Networks and would have a term of two years.



“This solution stands on the condition that a significant majority of the affected employees do agree to join the transfer company," said Herbert Merz, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nokia Siemens Networks GmbH & Co. KG. “IG Metall’s proposal would enable us to achieve our restructuring objectives for Germany ahead of schedule and would guarantee planning reliability. This makes economic sense and provides justification for Munich to remain a significant location for Nokia Siemens Networks. Furthermore the company will provide clarity to the affected employees earlier than first planned.”



The next step is to persuade employees within scope of the restructuring to join the transfer company, allowing the plan to proceed.



In November 2011, Nokia Siemens Networks announced a worldwide restructuring plan involving a reduction of 17,000 positions. In late January 2012, Nokia Siemens Networks made known its intention to cut approximately 2,900 of its then approximately 9,100 jobs in Germany. This goal remains unchanged. The company had also communicated plans to concentrate its German operations in five business-critical locations and to close all further sites, including Munich. The new proposal, however, would now see the company also remaining in Munich.