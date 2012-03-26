©LG

LG Display to expand North American presence

LG Display Co. has begun mass production of TV panel modules at a new manufacturing facility in Mexico.

LG Display aims to produce around 700,000 panel modules at the new factory this year. Owned by affiliate LG Electronics, the factory is located in Reynosa, a city just across the Rio Grande from the United States.



The company said on Sunday that the move is part of the company's effort to expand its presence in North America.



The company has existing module plants in South Korea, China and Poland.



Source: MarketWatch