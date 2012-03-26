Major upgrade for Escatec, Switzerland

Escatec is upgrading its SMT line at its facility in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

Two existing SMT lines will be replaced with a new single line based on an ASM-Siplace system in an investment program totalling more than two million dollars (1.5 Million Euros).



"This is a key step in our move to lean production," explained Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at ESCATEC Switzerland. "The new line will be up to five times faster than the existing set up, partly from the much faster machine and partly from other improvements in the overall work flow. This will give us a return on investment within two years. We have selected a machine that is one of the most advanced currently available, and which can handle the smallest commercial packages - 01005 components that are smaller than a pin-head, and measure 0.25mm by 0.125mm - to ensure many years of use."



The new machine and facilities upgrade will take place in Q2 2012.