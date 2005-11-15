The next step taken in the Remploy, Grundfos partnership

The partnership between Remploy and Grundfos has now been further tightened. The companies have now opened the new Remploy manufacturing unit at Grundfos headquarters in Leighton Buzzard.

Rob Farran, Remploy Team Leader, said, "The whole team has been excited setting up the production area and working on the new products coming in. Grundfos' staff have been very supportive and we couldn't have achieved this without them. We're really looking forward to growing the scope of the operation."