Nokia to cut 1'000 jobs in Finland

Negotiations with labour unions in Finland have been concluded. The manufacturing unit in Salo will see 1'000 vanish.

Several news reports suggest that Nokia has struck a deal with union leaders to cut 1'000 jobs at its oldest manufacturing facility - in Salo (Finland). Most of the cuts will be completed by the end of June.



Nokia has yet to confirm these reports.



Earlier this year, Nokia had announced that it plans to cut 4'000 jobs worldwide - affecting locations in Finland, Hungary and Mexico. The Finnish mobile phone manufacturer currently employs 1'700 staff at Salo. Plans suggest that the facility will be converted to handle software customization, while the phones will be manufactured in Asia.