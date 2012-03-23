Update on Jabil Poland

As reported previously, Jabil will layoff in Kwidzyn (Poland). The layoffs will only affect temporary staff.

Jabil Circuit and Jabil Assembly produce solar panels in Kwidzyn and new information from regional media suggests that a severe drop in order intake from the solar panel sector is the reason for the layoffs. Furthermore, it was also announced that the layoffs will not affect permanent staff (as previously rumoured).