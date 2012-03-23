Kemet Blue Powder realigns supplier base

Kemet Blue Powder realigns supplier base in anticipation of Conflict-Free Smelter (CFS) compliance audit.

Kemet Blue Powder Corporation (KBP) is realigning its supplier base in anticipation of a Conflict-Free Smelter (CFS) compliance audit.



KBP plans to eliminate all non-CFS compliant raw material suppliers, whose products are used in the manufacture of commercial tantalum capacitor powders, from its supply chain. This is consistent with the company’s Conflict Minerals Policy. This action is being taken to prepare KBP for its own CFS site compliance audit.



"Kemet believes that the CFS Program is an industry best practice and should be cited as such by the SEC when it releases the final version of the Conflict Minerals Provision 1502 of the Dodd Frank Wall Street Financial Reform Act", stated Dr. Daniel F. Persico, The Company’s Vice President of Strategic Marketing & Business Development.



"By taking this action, we are sending a strong message to our suppliers and the industry that we wholeheartedly support the CFS compliance program as well as provision 1502 of Dodd Frank, and any activity within our supply chain that is inconsistent with this will be eliminated", he continues.