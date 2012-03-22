Lattice signs with Acal BFi

Lattice Semiconductor and Acal BFi have signed a distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Acal Technology is authorized to sell Lattice's complete portfolio of innovative low power, low cost FPGA, PLD and programmable power management design solutions across France.



"This agreement represents a unique opportunity for Acal BFi France to provide additional design and logistic services to our customers with Lattice's innovative FPGA and CPLD design solutions," said Vincent Courty, Acal BFI France's Managing Director. "We are proud that our semiconductor team's expertise has been recognized by Lattice Semiconductor as an effective way to drive the long term success of Lattice's products in France."



"Lattice makes every effort to offer our customers a distribution network of technically focused companies who understand and support our products as well as our customers' needs," said Stacy Fender, Lattice Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Sales. "With the addition of Acal BFi France, we are providing another business and technical support option for our customers in the region. We are pleased to have Acal BFi France as part of our distribution network, and look forward to a very successful partnership for many years to come."