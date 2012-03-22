Ikor starts manufacturing in Mexico

Ikor Industries to manufacture electrical cables, harnesses and connectors in Mexico.

Pennsylvania-based Ikor Industries, Inc. recently entered into a two year agreement for the provision of outsourced manufacturing support, or "shelter," services in Mexico with The Offshore Group of Tucson, Arizona.



Under the terms of the agreement, Ikor will occupy 30,950 square feet of industrial space in The Offshore Group's Bella Vista Industrial Park. These facilities are located in Empalme, in the Mexican State of Sonora.



Ikor will eventually employ 50 workers in the manufacture of electrical cables, harnesses and connectors for various applications.



According to the company's President, Paul Lesniak, "We are looking forward to a productive relationship with The Offshore Group. We have confidence that the area's labor force will give us the productivity that we need to supply our company's customers. We are also highly impressed with the organization, people and systems that make up The Offshore Group Shelter Program for companies in Mexico."



In addition to its Pennsylvania headquarters and its new Empalme, Sonora, Mexico location, Ikor has a facility located outside the City of Puntarenas in the Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica.