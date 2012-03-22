© maksim pasko / dreamstime.com General | March 22, 2012
Top5 tips for successful reshoring projects
Consider all the risks before committing to reshore says, Steven Healings, Group Supply Chain Director at UK-based eXception Group.
With rising labour costs, an increase in the number of force majeure events across the globe as well as fluctuating exchange rates, the reasons to bring production either back or closer to home are many.
However, whilst there’s increasing pressure on outsourced or offshore business to return closer to home, rising labour costs really are only part of the equation. There are a number of things to consider before making that decision, not least exchange rate fluctuations, logistics costs, support costs, tax, duties and importantly government policy - all key factors in the sourcing decision process.
The fact remains that without proper due diligence the risks associated with a significant change in sourcing strategy can be enormous and costly. Here are our suggestions on the steps and considerations that need to be made at each stage:
1. The first step when considering re-shoring is to review the existing business model assumptions and the drivers that led you to reach the decision to off-shore in the first place, and the next, what is driving the need to consider re-shoring now. Was the original business model simply labour cost driven with logistics costs, inventory levels, cashflow, quality, responsiveness, exchange rates and travel costs not considered or considered to be marginal factors?
2. Are the factors or parameters that have changed since the original sourcing decision was made likely to reverse again in the next few years, or are the fundamentals that had driven the off-shore decision initially still true but a poor supplier was chosen? Will re-shoring bring production close to the markets of today but be moving further away from the end markets of tomorrow?
A robust assessment is needed to ensure the supplier will be able to manage any forthcoming product and knowledge transfer, particularly when the off-shore supplier may be less than co-operative. A clear transfer methodology must be deployed.
4. Agree the risks to a transfer programme with the new supplier and put in place contingency plans to ensure a successful transfer. In any process that involves the change of a key supplier, planning the cut-over and ensuring continuity of supply for end customers is an essential part of managing the risk.
This can be achieved by building up inventories to cover the transfer period (key equipment may need to be re-located) or parallel production. Which ever methodology is adopted a risk register should be a key element of the transfer toolbox.
5. Contractual and commercial aspects should be carefully considered, including reactions of the incumbent supplier when notified of the change. You should consider if new approvals are required for a change in manufacturer, and if so how long will the process take, and how much will it cost?
Re-shoring needs strategic thought, it’s very easy to change tactic quickly in reaction to changing events, but the long term view needs to be considered if the move is to be successful. The risks in re-shoring are often as great, if not greater than the risk associated with off-shoring. Businesses should not under-estimate the time, effort and resource that will be needed to successfully manage a major re-shoring operation.
-----
Website: http://www.exceptiongroup.com/
However, whilst there’s increasing pressure on outsourced or offshore business to return closer to home, rising labour costs really are only part of the equation. There are a number of things to consider before making that decision, not least exchange rate fluctuations, logistics costs, support costs, tax, duties and importantly government policy - all key factors in the sourcing decision process.
The fact remains that without proper due diligence the risks associated with a significant change in sourcing strategy can be enormous and costly. Here are our suggestions on the steps and considerations that need to be made at each stage:
1. The first step when considering re-shoring is to review the existing business model assumptions and the drivers that led you to reach the decision to off-shore in the first place, and the next, what is driving the need to consider re-shoring now. Was the original business model simply labour cost driven with logistics costs, inventory levels, cashflow, quality, responsiveness, exchange rates and travel costs not considered or considered to be marginal factors?
2. Are the factors or parameters that have changed since the original sourcing decision was made likely to reverse again in the next few years, or are the fundamentals that had driven the off-shore decision initially still true but a poor supplier was chosen? Will re-shoring bring production close to the markets of today but be moving further away from the end markets of tomorrow?
About the Author: Steven Healings is a Chartered Engineer and member of IET, CILT and CIPS. He has over 20 years experience in supply chain, operations and project management within the high-tech sector. This included responsibility for major cost reduction programs, outsourcing projects and delivering complex supply chain solutions to blue chip customers. Steven has been with eXception since 2007.3. Due to the recent trend in off-shoring and outsourcing, left in its wake are the skills and knowledge gaps that many industries face as jobs have been lost to lower cost overseas suppliers. With this in mind, consideration needs to be given when bringing production back to the UK, that the supplier selected can meet the needs of your business, has the skill in its workforce and the processes that will allow it to fulfill demand.
© Exception Group
A robust assessment is needed to ensure the supplier will be able to manage any forthcoming product and knowledge transfer, particularly when the off-shore supplier may be less than co-operative. A clear transfer methodology must be deployed.
4. Agree the risks to a transfer programme with the new supplier and put in place contingency plans to ensure a successful transfer. In any process that involves the change of a key supplier, planning the cut-over and ensuring continuity of supply for end customers is an essential part of managing the risk.
This can be achieved by building up inventories to cover the transfer period (key equipment may need to be re-located) or parallel production. Which ever methodology is adopted a risk register should be a key element of the transfer toolbox.
5. Contractual and commercial aspects should be carefully considered, including reactions of the incumbent supplier when notified of the change. You should consider if new approvals are required for a change in manufacturer, and if so how long will the process take, and how much will it cost?
Re-shoring needs strategic thought, it’s very easy to change tactic quickly in reaction to changing events, but the long term view needs to be considered if the move is to be successful. The risks in re-shoring are often as great, if not greater than the risk associated with off-shoring. Businesses should not under-estimate the time, effort and resource that will be needed to successfully manage a major re-shoring operation.
-----
Website: http://www.exceptiongroup.com/
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments