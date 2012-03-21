Catch the Wind partners with Sanmina-SCI

Catch the Wind Ltd. and Sanmina-SCI completed the transfer of the OCS into volume manufacturing. The first completed OCS was assembled and shipped from Sanmina-SCI’s Kanata, Ontario facility on February 14, 2012.

“Getting the OCS into a solid manufacturing environment is another milestone in our company’s history,” said Jo Major, Interim President and CEO of Catch the Wind, Inc. “Working with a third-party manufacturer of Sanmina-SCI’s quality allows us to execute better and focus on our core mission of using optical control to substantially improve the output power of the wind turbine. This move will increase our on-time shipping performance, improve our overall cost structure and provide us the critical path to quickly growing capacity as our demand increases. The production and assembly of the OCS at Sanmina-SCI’s Kanata facility is the result of strong collaborative work between great technical teams. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Sanmina-SCI as production continues to ramp.”



“We are committed to helping the clean technology market grow, and by partnering with innovative companies like Catch the Wind, we can help introduce and industrialize these important technologies quickly and efficiently,” said Dave Dutkowsky, Executive Vice President of Communications Networks at Sanmina-SCI. “The OCS requires sophisticated assembly and test procedures, and our deep expertise in custom engineering and manufacturing for complex optical products and sensors makes Sanmina-SCI an ideal partner.”



Under the terms of the manufacturing services agreement Sanmina will produce and assemble the OCS at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Kanata, Ontario. Sanmina will also provide technical, engineering, design and other professional services related to the manufacture of the OCS.