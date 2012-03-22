Blakell Europlacer happy with 1Q results

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of SMT placement systems, announces that its first quarter UK sales have comfortably exceeded £1.25 million.

As a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of surface mount pick and place machines and stencil printers, Blakell Europlacer, like many others, has witnessed the ‘ups and downs’ of the UK market. However, despite numerous bad news stories in the media recently, it would appear that the UK SMT market is in pretty good health.



Blakell Europlacer Distribution - UK distributors for complete SMT line solutions has seen sales for the first quarter of 2012 exceeding £1.25 million.



According to Andy Jones, Blakell Europlacer’s UK General Sales Manager, “It would not be any exaggeration to say that this has been an extremely busy quarter, to say the least! We are exceptionally pleased with the results of our first quarter, as this success represents a significant confirmation that we are thriving within a highly competitive market against some very good competition”.



The sales have come from right across the board - from Blakell’s ‘core’ products, Europlacer and Speedprint, but also include TSM reflow ovens, R&D Technologies Vapor Phase Systems and a number of Tagarno manual inspection units.



Andy Jones further commented on this mix of sales “The mix of products that we have supplied has been very rewarding, but in particular the fact that we have sold 7 Europlacer iineo machines in the UK to both existing and new users is greatly encouraging. It is in no small part due to the excellent team ethos that we have engendered within our group”.



“Being both a manufacturer and a distributor of products gives us a unique insight as a supplier of equipment. Probably the most important aspects of the SMT process are at the printing and placement stage and I believe that our experience in these areas is unparalleled. Coupled together with our high quality third party suppliers of complementary equipment, I further believe that Blakell Europlacer Distribution is in a position to be able to offer our customers excellent products and support for all of their SMT requirements” concludes Andy Jones.