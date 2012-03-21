Specialty Coating Systems with AS9100C certification

Specialty Coating Systems has achieved AS9100 Revision C certification for its Parylene coating service centers in California, Indiana, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

Additionally, the company is now listed in the OASIS supplier database, a recognized source for suppliers to the aerospace industry.



The AS9100 standard expands the requirements of ISO 9001 to meet rigorous demands of the aerospace and defense industries. The internationally recognized AS9100 standard ensures companies adhere to the strictest quality, reliability and safety standards. Version C is the latest and most comprehensive version.



According to Bill Lodwick, SCS Director of Operations – Americas, “SCS’ achievement of AS9100C certification reflects the company’s commitment to provide high quality products and services by continuously improving our business and production processes, ensuring customers’ current and future needs are met on a consistent, reliable basis.”



AS9100C certification is required by most major aerospace manufacturers and is endorsed by all major aerospace regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), US Department of Defense (DoD), International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).