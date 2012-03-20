C-Tech invests in solar

C-Tech has installed 144 solar panels on the roof of their factory in Worthing, UK.

Sunstore Solar, also based in Worthing, UK, were selected to carry out the work.



“C-Tech is a very focussed and progressive business and we were delighted to be invited to tender for this project” explained Tom Twine – Technical Director of Sunstore. “The installation is one of the largest in the area, and has the capacity to generate a maximum 35KWp and 30,000kw units per year. This in turn will allow C-Tech to reduce C02 emissions by 21 tonnes per year.”



Helen Donnelly – Managing Director of C-Tech commented,“We decided to adopt solar panels as an energy source as all the power generated goes directly in to our factory reducing demand on the National Grid. Any excess energy we generate is fed directly into the National Grid and for those units we receive a fixed tariff. The system not only reduces our electricity costs but also allows us to reduce C02 emissions while providing us with some return on our investment. With all these factors in mind the decision to convert our factory roof seemed very logical and forms a part of an overall strategy to implement good environmental practice throughout our business.”