Teknoflex and JAS Interconnect Solutions Join Forces

Teknoflex, a UK flexible, sculptured flex and flex-rigid circuit manufacturer, is working with JAS Interconnect Solutions, based in Florida, in a drive to develop its exports to the USA.

The company's said that the cooperation between Teknoflex and JAS is non-exclusive and is intended as a way for customers in the US to purchase products from Teknoflex, but via an “on-shore” source rather than direct.



"Teknoflex and JAS see considerable opportunities within the USA for the provision of flexible, flex-rigid and sculptured circuits manufactured by Teknoflex and supplied as either bare flexible circuits or as complete assemblies, populated with connectors and/or components by Teknoflex in their integrated assembly facility," a company statement said.