Electronics Production | November 14, 2005
Electrolux Design Lab 2005 Award goes to students from Singapore
Electrolux today presented its third Design Lab Award to Airwash, a waterless washing unit. Students from leading schools of design in over 88 countries participated in the competition.
Entries were received by more than 3,000 students in all continents, all competing to create the most outstanding new appliance concept for the home of 2020.
The winner, Airwash, is a waterless washing unit that utilizes negative ions, compressed air and deodorants to clean clothes. Its form is inspired by the waterfall, nature's negative ion generator. Airwash eliminates the need for detergent and water. By using atmospheric air and negative ions – a natural cleansing agent – it fights dirt and bacteria with nature's own weapon. It is designed to be placed anywhere in the home, not only in the laundry area. The simple user interface “floats” to wherever on the appliance the user wants.
The jury selected Airwash as the winner because of its intuitive, ecological and beautiful design. Airwash also does away with the expensive, time consuming task of going to the dry cleaner.
The Electrolux Design Lab 2005 project kicked off in June, when students were challenged via www.designboom.com to develop new appliance solutions for the future based on satisfying evolving consumer needs and trends. The concepts targeted specific research-identified consumer segments such as “those seeking extra time and ease of use” and “those seeking appliances that reflect their lifestyle with extraordinary design and features.” The students used observational research techniques for input and inspiration.
Participating students from design institutions in over 88 countries, including Australia, Colombia, Canada, India, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, the US and Portugal were judged on the following criteria:
• Does the concept appliance solve the consumer's needs as identified by the research?
• Does the concept appliance create a “wow” effect, as well as appeal emotionally and intuitively?
• Does the concept appliance correspond to the Electrolux brand identity – innovative, trusted solutions for an easier and more enjoyable life?
• Is technology, including that from other product areas, creatively applied?
A jury of international design professionals gathered in Stockholm to judge the individual design presentations and select the most outstanding concepts.
The jury included:
• Paula Antonelli, curator at the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art in New York
• Johnny Grey, architect and one of the most unique and influential kitchen designers in the Western world
• Ilse Crawford, a creative director who has set new directions in design for more than a decade
• Mark Armstrong, an industrial designer who is Managing Director and one of the founding principals of Blue Sky Creative
• Raul Pires, head of exterior design for the UK car manufacturer Bentley
• Henrik Otto, Senior Vice President of Global Design at Electrolux who leads an organization of 200 at six major design centers worldwide
• Cathy Huang, CEO and founder of China Bridge International (CBI), the first Design Management Company in that country
Second place in the competition went to “Flavor of Sunshine” from students at Zhejiang University, China. Third place went to “Happy Feet” from students at Korea University of Technology and Education in South Korea.
The winner, Airwash, is a waterless washing unit that utilizes negative ions, compressed air and deodorants to clean clothes. Its form is inspired by the waterfall, nature's negative ion generator. Airwash eliminates the need for detergent and water. By using atmospheric air and negative ions – a natural cleansing agent – it fights dirt and bacteria with nature's own weapon. It is designed to be placed anywhere in the home, not only in the laundry area. The simple user interface “floats” to wherever on the appliance the user wants.
The jury selected Airwash as the winner because of its intuitive, ecological and beautiful design. Airwash also does away with the expensive, time consuming task of going to the dry cleaner.
The Electrolux Design Lab 2005 project kicked off in June, when students were challenged via www.designboom.com to develop new appliance solutions for the future based on satisfying evolving consumer needs and trends. The concepts targeted specific research-identified consumer segments such as “those seeking extra time and ease of use” and “those seeking appliances that reflect their lifestyle with extraordinary design and features.” The students used observational research techniques for input and inspiration.
Participating students from design institutions in over 88 countries, including Australia, Colombia, Canada, India, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, the US and Portugal were judged on the following criteria:
• Does the concept appliance solve the consumer's needs as identified by the research?
• Does the concept appliance create a “wow” effect, as well as appeal emotionally and intuitively?
• Does the concept appliance correspond to the Electrolux brand identity – innovative, trusted solutions for an easier and more enjoyable life?
• Is technology, including that from other product areas, creatively applied?
A jury of international design professionals gathered in Stockholm to judge the individual design presentations and select the most outstanding concepts.
The jury included:
• Paula Antonelli, curator at the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art in New York
• Johnny Grey, architect and one of the most unique and influential kitchen designers in the Western world
• Ilse Crawford, a creative director who has set new directions in design for more than a decade
• Mark Armstrong, an industrial designer who is Managing Director and one of the founding principals of Blue Sky Creative
• Raul Pires, head of exterior design for the UK car manufacturer Bentley
• Henrik Otto, Senior Vice President of Global Design at Electrolux who leads an organization of 200 at six major design centers worldwide
• Cathy Huang, CEO and founder of China Bridge International (CBI), the first Design Management Company in that country
Second place in the competition went to “Flavor of Sunshine” from students at Zhejiang University, China. Third place went to “Happy Feet” from students at Korea University of Technology and Education in South Korea.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments