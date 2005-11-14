Electrolux Design Lab 2005 Award goes to students from Singapore

Electrolux today presented its third Design Lab Award to Airwash, a waterless washing unit. Students from leading schools of design in over 88 countries participated in the competition.

Entries were received by more than 3,000 students in all continents, all competing to create the most outstanding new appliance concept for the home of 2020.



The winner, Airwash, is a waterless washing unit that utilizes negative ions, compressed air and deodorants to clean clothes. Its form is inspired by the waterfall, nature's negative ion generator. Airwash eliminates the need for detergent and water. By using atmospheric air and negative ions – a natural cleansing agent – it fights dirt and bacteria with nature's own weapon. It is designed to be placed anywhere in the home, not only in the laundry area. The simple user interface “floats” to wherever on the appliance the user wants.



The jury selected Airwash as the winner because of its intuitive, ecological and beautiful design. Airwash also does away with the expensive, time consuming task of going to the dry cleaner.



The Electrolux Design Lab 2005 project kicked off in June, when students were challenged via www.designboom.com to develop new appliance solutions for the future based on satisfying evolving consumer needs and trends. The concepts targeted specific research-identified consumer segments such as “those seeking extra time and ease of use” and “those seeking appliances that reflect their lifestyle with extraordinary design and features.” The students used observational research techniques for input and inspiration.



Participating students from design institutions in over 88 countries, including Australia, Colombia, Canada, India, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, the US and Portugal were judged on the following criteria:



• Does the concept appliance solve the consumer's needs as identified by the research?

• Does the concept appliance create a “wow” effect, as well as appeal emotionally and intuitively?

• Does the concept appliance correspond to the Electrolux brand identity – innovative, trusted solutions for an easier and more enjoyable life?

• Is technology, including that from other product areas, creatively applied?



A jury of international design professionals gathered in Stockholm to judge the individual design presentations and select the most outstanding concepts.



The jury included:



• Paula Antonelli, curator at the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art in New York

• Johnny Grey, architect and one of the most unique and influential kitchen designers in the Western world

• Ilse Crawford, a creative director who has set new directions in design for more than a decade

• Mark Armstrong, an industrial designer who is Managing Director and one of the founding principals of Blue Sky Creative

• Raul Pires, head of exterior design for the UK car manufacturer Bentley

• Henrik Otto, Senior Vice President of Global Design at Electrolux who leads an organization of 200 at six major design centers worldwide

• Cathy Huang, CEO and founder of China Bridge International (CBI), the first Design Management Company in that country



Second place in the competition went to “Flavor of Sunshine” from students at Zhejiang University, China. Third place went to “Happy Feet” from students at Korea University of Technology and Education in South Korea.