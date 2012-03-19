API completes acquisition of RTI

API Technologies today announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of RTI Electronics for a total purchase price of $2.3 US million in cash.

Based in Anaheim, California, RTI is a manufacturer of passive electronic components, including thermistors, film capacitors, magnetic transformers and inductors, and audio power conditioning units. RTI had revenues in 2011 of approximately $4 million.



Bel Lazar, President and Chief Operating Officer of API Technologies stated, "Through this acquisition, API enhances its magnetics and film capacitor product lines, as well as broadens its sensor offering with QPL listed products. Additionally, RTI customers will benefit from API's manufacturing and distribution capabilities."