JK Lasers Appoints New German Sales Manager

In an attempt to support plans to grow its presence in Germany, industrial laser manufacturer JK Lasers has appointed a new German Sales Manager.

The company has announced that Michael Haase will now act as German Sales Manager. Based in Planegg, near Munich, Michael will provide sales and technical support to customers throughout Germany.



Haase trained as a mechanical engineer and has ten years’ experience in the laser industry. After working for the R&D Institute at the Laser Zentrum, Hannover, he established his own laser company H2B Photonics. When the company was acquired by ROFIN-BAASEL Lasertech, Michael went on to work as their solar industry sales manager.



Paul Ferris, Worldwide Sales Director for JK Lasers, said: “Michael is a valuable asset to JK Lasers and we are delighted he has joined our team. Customers in Germany will undoubtedly benefit from his depth of industry knowledge and understanding of the German marketplace.”