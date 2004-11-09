Renesas forecasts chip dip in 2005

"We are taking measures based on the outlook that fiscal 2005 will show little growth at a growth rate of around zero percent," said Koichi Nagasawa, chairman and CEO of Renesas, to PCB007.com. "We'll see substantial deceleration in the first half of 2005 but a recovery in the second half," Nagasawa predicted.

The company´s recovery from the expected downturn is to be determined by the pace of the mobile market wich account for about 30 percent of Renesas´s sales.