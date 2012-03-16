©mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 16, 2012
Northstar to buy Echotec Sonar
Northstar Electronics has signed a letter of intent to purchase Echotec Sonar, an innovator of HD Omni Sonar technology targeted for the defense, scientific, commercial shipping and commercial fisheries markets.
Northstar has offered 10,000,000 shares of restricted common stock, to be released equally over a three-year period, and 6,000,000 three-year common shares warrants at an exercise price of $0.10. The deal is agreed to in principal by both parties and is expected to close by mid-April, 2012.
Coming together to develop Echotec's cutting edge technology, are two sonar engineers, Phillip Johnson and Dan Ward.
Echotec Sonar designs, develops, and will manufacture and sellHigh-Definition Omni Sonar© systems capable of rendering objects in both 2-D and 3-D with extreme resolution.
"After fielding more than 25 sonar designs for the defense and scientific markets, it was clear all of these solutions could now be implemented using off the shelf processors and video cards in conjunction with a fully digital transducer," said Phillip Johnson CEO of Echotec Sonar Corporation. "With the pace of development of high-definition rendering cards/ processors found in most desktops and mobile technologies, Dan Ward [CTO of Echotec Sonar Corporation] and I knew we could build a series of high-performance, high-value sonars to meet the needs of a variety of markets".
Coming together to develop Echotec's cutting edge technology, are two sonar engineers, Phillip Johnson and Dan Ward.
Echotec Sonar designs, develops, and will manufacture and sellHigh-Definition Omni Sonar© systems capable of rendering objects in both 2-D and 3-D with extreme resolution.
"After fielding more than 25 sonar designs for the defense and scientific markets, it was clear all of these solutions could now be implemented using off the shelf processors and video cards in conjunction with a fully digital transducer," said Phillip Johnson CEO of Echotec Sonar Corporation. "With the pace of development of high-definition rendering cards/ processors found in most desktops and mobile technologies, Dan Ward [CTO of Echotec Sonar Corporation] and I knew we could build a series of high-performance, high-value sonars to meet the needs of a variety of markets".
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments